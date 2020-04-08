Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 1,788,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,604. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $29.21.

