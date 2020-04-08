Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Modus Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Modus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.8% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 36,538 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 287,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.32. 5,667,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,431,000. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

