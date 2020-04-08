Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. 820,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,203. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

