Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) is Investment House LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Investment House LLC lowered its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Scotts Miracle-Gro comprises approximately 2.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Investment House LLC owned 0.39% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $21,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SMG traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,023. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.