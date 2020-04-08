SCRIV NETWORK Price Hits $0.0006 (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded 20.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 46.7% higher against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a market cap of $14,259.68 and approximately $117.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.