SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, STEX and Graviex. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $11,807.26 and $9.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SCRIV NETWORK

SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

