Selfkey (KEY) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, IDEX and RightBTC. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $653,495.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.78 or 0.04683275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010573 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Tidex, RightBTC, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

