Sentinel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.25 million and $22,280.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000667 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

