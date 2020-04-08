Sentivate Tops One Day Trading Volume of $78,841.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $78,841.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.78 or 0.04683275 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00068713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010573 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,133,661 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentivate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.