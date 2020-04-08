Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sharps Compliance traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.86, approximately 389,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 213,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In related news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.82 million, a P/E ratio of 131.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of -0.67.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.