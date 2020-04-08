Silent Notary (SNTR) Achieves Market Cap of $129,353.48

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit and DEx.top. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $129,353.48 and $25,905.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02595816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00203861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com . Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, YoBit, TOPBTC, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

