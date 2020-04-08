SpaceChain (SPC) Hits Market Cap of $833,529.69

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, HitBTC, Upbit and EXX. SpaceChain has a market cap of $833,529.69 and $172,009.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

