SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Holdings Lowered by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 63,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 317,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 444,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,142. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

