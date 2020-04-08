SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) Stock Price Up 9.6%

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:SIMS) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.66, approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,162,000.

