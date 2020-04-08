SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) Stock Price Up 9.1%

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) shares rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.79, approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 4,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

