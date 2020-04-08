Spectiv (SIG) Market Capitalization Tops $18,245.40

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $18,245.40 and $1,167.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.38 or 0.02582397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00204161 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

