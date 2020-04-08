Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 365.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,775. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.