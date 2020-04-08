Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.25). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 365.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.02). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($2.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 336.96% and a negative return on equity of 62.62%. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of SPRO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,775. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

