Sphere (SPHR) Price Hits $0.0441

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market cap of $550,809.08 and approximately $1,239.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00032498 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00060784 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 71.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.15 or 1.00159459 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062495 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sphere

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.