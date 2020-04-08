Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after purchasing an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,371,451 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,922,552,000 after purchasing an additional 471,331 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $248.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,982,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880,458. The stock has a market cap of $217.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

