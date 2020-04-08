Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 11,589,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

