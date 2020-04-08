Spirit of America Management Corp NY Increases Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

O traded up $2.52 on Tuesday, reaching $49.33. 5,444,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

