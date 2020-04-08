Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 650 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 914.1% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 90.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.63. 4,029,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

