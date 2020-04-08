Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases Shares of 31,475 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 125,463 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 8,899,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,935,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.