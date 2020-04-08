Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases Shares of 31,475 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,993 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 125,463 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 8,899,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,935,594. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 156,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,425,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.
The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.
