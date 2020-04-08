Spirit of America Management Corp NY Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 950 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,487.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,016. The stock has a market cap of $812.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,258.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,314.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

