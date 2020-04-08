Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Stenprop Ltd (LON:STP) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.27), approximately 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.74. The firm has a market cap of $273.04 million and a PE ratio of 11.63.

In other Stenprop news, insider Patricia Watson sold 65,400 shares of Stenprop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.45), for a total value of £71,940 ($94,632.99).

