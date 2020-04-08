Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Cue Biopharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cue Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $343.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 115.92% and a negative net margin of 1,061.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $4,286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

