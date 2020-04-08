SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $76,554.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,878,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,167,421. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.