Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.23). Targa Resources reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Targa Resources from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

TRGP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.99. 8,016,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,443,756. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

