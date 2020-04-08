Target Coin (TGT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $572.00

Target Coin (CURRENCY:TGT) traded 88.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Target Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Target Coin has a total market cap of $1,759.00 and $572.00 worth of Target Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Target Coin has traded down 96.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Target Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 221.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.98 or 0.02970924 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00205659 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00043820 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Target Coin Token Profile

Target Coin’s total supply is 2,000,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 952,429,892 tokens. Target Coin’s official Twitter account is @TargetCoin . Target Coin’s official website is www.tgtcoins.com

Target Coin Token Trading

Target Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Target Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Target Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Target Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Target Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Target Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.