Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,938,609 shares during the quarter. Tc Pipelines makes up 12.8% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tc Pipelines worth $153,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. 2,247,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. Tc Pipelines Lp has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

