Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share by the retailer on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $2.65. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tesco stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 222.90 ($2.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,490,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 233.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 240.77. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 203.70 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.84) to GBX 248 ($3.26) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Tesco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Tesco to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 285.64 ($3.76).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

