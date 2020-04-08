The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 661.36 ($8.70).

SGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reduced their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Steve Hare acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 581.40 ($7.65). 4,793,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 644.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 707.14. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

