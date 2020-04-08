The Yield Growth (CNSX:BOSS) Trading Down 4.8%

The Yield Growth Corp. (CNSX:BOSS)’s share price fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, 248,812 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

The Yield Growth Company Profile (CNSX:BOSS)

The Yield Growth Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells of wellness products. The company offers cosmetic and therapeutic products made of cannabis sativa hemp root oil and essential oils; and an anti-aging serum and a lip balm under the Urban Juve brand. It also provides massage and body oils, face mists, moisturizers, deodorants, and topical creams for acute and chronic pain.

