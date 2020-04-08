TokenPay (TPAY) Market Capitalization Tops $888,703.63

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. TokenPay has a market cap of $888,703.63 and $1.80 million worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00032600 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00060005 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,201.75 or 1.00447461 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000884 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00062486 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,045,693 coins and its circulating supply is 16,840,466 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

