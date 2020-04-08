Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) Plans Dividend of €0.03

Total Produce plc (LON:TOT) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Total Produce’s previous dividend of $0.009129. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TOT opened at GBX 80.95 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $330.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.65. Total Produce has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 152 ($2.00).

Total Produce Company Profile

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe-Eurozone, Europe-Non-Eurozone, and International segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

