TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

TPG Telecom Ltd (ASX:TPM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from TPG Telecom’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

ASX:TPM opened at A$7.30 ($5.18) on Wednesday. TPG Telecom has a 12-month low of A$5.94 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of A$8.78 ($6.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$7.07.

TPG Telecom Company Profile

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunication services to residential users, small and medium enterprises, government, large corporate enterprises, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. The company offers ADSL2+, NBN, fiber optic and Ethernet broadband access, telephony services, Internet protocol television, SIM only mobile plans, and various business networking solutions.

