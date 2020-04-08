Trackwise Designs (LON:TWD) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Trackwise Designs PLC (LON:TWD) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.11), approximately 7,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Trackwise Designs in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Get Trackwise Designs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25.

Trackwise Designs Plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom. Its products are used in telecommunications, aviation, marine, defense, space, security, and automotive sectors. The company also provides outsourced manufacturing services to its clients, as well as offers flexible printed circuits.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trackwise Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trackwise Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.