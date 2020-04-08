Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,783 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,013% compared to the typical volume of 250 call options.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

CPA traded up $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.05. 542,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,873. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $116.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

