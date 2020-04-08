Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tripadvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.35. Tripadvisor reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tripadvisor will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tripadvisor.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRIP. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 50.0% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 16,768 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $4,484,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 391.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tripadvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.