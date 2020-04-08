Tritax Big Box REIT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.56 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 120.60 ($1.59). The stock had a trading volume of 7,259,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 139.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.97).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

