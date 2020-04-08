Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,072 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 33,248,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,534,723. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

