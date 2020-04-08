Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 240.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.70. 3,341,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,356,493. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

