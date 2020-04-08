Tsfg LLC Buys 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $22,903,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 330,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $20,257,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Shares of GOOG traded up $23.77 on Wednesday, hitting $1,210.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,254.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

