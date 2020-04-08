Tsfg LLC Buys Shares of 52,949 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,004 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.