Tsfg LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $710.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $548.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,612,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,766,936. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $767.00 per share, for a total transaction of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock worth $74,450,842 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.