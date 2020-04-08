Tsfg LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.98. 12,247,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,060,286. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

