Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ford Motor by 60.6% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 92,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 58.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 24.4% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,098,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.03. 116,866,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,977,094. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

