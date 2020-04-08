Tsfg LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.6% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.79.

AT&T stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.89. 40,556,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,318,625. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

