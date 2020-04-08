Tsfg LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 807,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after buying an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $5.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.87. 252,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

