Tsfg LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.90. 1,763,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,416. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41.

